“Mysteries at the Museum” Segment to Feature Indiana Military Museum

A film crew from the Travel Channel show “Mysteries at the Museum” was in Vincennes over the weekend. The group was in town to do a feature on exhibits at the Indiana Military Museum.
The “Mysteries at the Museum” segment continues a national cable show focus on the Indiana Military Museum. Museum director Jim Osborne hopes the Museum’s national stage will draw in visitors from across America….
The Travel Channel’s visit was separate from this weekend’s World War One celebration. Over the weekend, historical entusiasts, re-enactors, and others came out to the Museum grounds to continue a years-long centennial remembrance of “the war to end all wars.”