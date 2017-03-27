“Mysteries at the Museum” Segment to Feature Indiana Military Museum

A film crew from the Travel Channel show “Mysteries at the Museum” was in Vincennes over the weekend. The group was in town to do a feature on exhibits at the Indiana Military Museum.

The “Mysteries at the Museum” segment continues a national cable show focus on the Indiana Military Museum. Museum director Jim Osborne hopes the Museum’s national stage will draw in visitors from across America….

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/03/27055335/NEW0010_Jim-Osborne-review-cut-1_oq...-SEE-IT_0-00-08.934.mp3

The Travel Channel’s visit was separate from this weekend’s World War One celebration. Over the weekend, historical entusiasts, re-enactors, and others came out to the Museum grounds to continue a years-long centennial remembrance of “the war to end all wars.”