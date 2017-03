In Celebration Of Disability Awareness Month, The North Knox Champions Together Basketball Program Will Be Hosting An Exhibition Game Tonight At 6;30 At The North Knox Gym. The Cost Is $3 Per Person With All Funds Going To The Champions Together Program. Champions Together Is A New Initiative In Indiana Between The Ihsaa And Special Olympics With Both General Education And Special Education Students Participating Together. Again That Game Is Tonight At 6;30 At The North Knox Gym.