Two Washington Men Charged with Rape by Bicknell City Police

Bicknell City Police arrested two Washington men over the weekend on rape charges.

18 year-old Sainley Thybeau and 20 year-old Ricardo Civil are charged with rape after their capture on Saturday night. They were arrested at a location in the 100-block of Second Street in Bicknell. Bicknell City Police have not released any other information, pending an ongoing investigation.

Both Thybeau and Civil are in the Knox County Jail on 25-thousand dollars bond.