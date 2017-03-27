VPD Arrest Vincennes Man After Traffic Stop

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday following a traffic stop on Willow Street.

Officers stopped a vehicle driven by 38 year-old Brock Ridgley. During the stop, Ridgley was found to possess a narcotic drug and a controlled substance. He was also found to be driving while suspended.

Ridgley was booked into the Knox County Jail on five-thousand dollars bond.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday following a traffic stop to the 300-block of North Tenth.

Officers found 35 year-old Aaron Neighbors driving recklessly in the area. During the stop, Neighbors was found to be driving with a blood-alcohol content above the legal driving limit. He was also also found in illegal possession of marijuana.

Neighbors was booked into the Knox County Jail on four-thousand dollars bond.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Carlisle woman yesterday following a traffic stop in the 700-block of North Seventh.

Officers stopped the vehicle driven by 32 year-old Jessica Lowry. She was found to be driving with a blood-alchol content above the legal driving limit.

Lowry was booked into the Knox County Jail on four-thousand dollars bond.