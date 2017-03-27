Washington PD Arrest Two Washington Women on Battery Charges

Washington Police arrested two Washington women Sunday for Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury and Disorderly Conduct.

18-year-old Whitney Wilford and 27-year-old Schmitd Samar are being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 27-year-old Rachel Doyle of Washington Sunday for Battery on a Person with a Mental or Physical Disability, Resisting Law

Enforcement, and Disorderly Conduct.

Doyle is being held without bond.

Washington Police arrested 27-year-old Miguel Antonio Carabantes of Huntingburg Sunday for Operator Never Licensed.

Carabantes was released from jail on $2,000 bond.

Washington Police arrested 28-year-old Brittany Frederick of Bicknell Sunday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated and Operating While Intoxicated Endangering a

Person.

Frederick was released from jail on $2,000 bond.

Indiana State Police arrested 27-year-old William Fisher of Washington Sunday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Blood Alcohol Level Equal to or Over .15% and

OWI Endangerment.

Fisher was released from jail on $2,000 bond.

201 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Monday morning.