BPW Approves Crossing Gates for Minneapolis Avenue Railroad Crossing

The Vincennes Board of Works has approved the installation of crossing gates at the Minneapolis Avenue crossing. The approval was part of yesterday’s Board of Works session at City Hall.

Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the work is part of an overall plan to improve the City’s railroad crossing safety…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/03/28054723/NEW0006_Joe-Yochum-cut-1_oq...HAVE-SIGNALS_0-00-08.803.mp3

The gates will be paid with 100 percent federal funds. The Indiana Department of Transportation is handling the installation, with INDOT funds used up front. Federal officials will then reimburse the money to INDOT.

Yochum explains how the crossing gate installation is different from railroad crossing work near Second and Niblack.