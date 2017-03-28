Eight Arrested in Meth Bust in Loogootee

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports 8 people were arrested Friday and over 13 grams of methamphetamine seized after serving two separate search warrants in

Loogootee.

In addition to the Martin County Sheriff’s Department, Loogootee Police, the Shoals Town Marshal, and Indiana State Police took part in the investigation.

Arrested were 40-year-old Timothy Ervin, 18-year-old Breanna Ervin, 41-year-old Jackie Edmondson, and 38-year-old Jonathan Dant, all from Loogootee … 48-year-old

Richard Bolen, 34-year-old Kimberly Dobson, and 57-year-old Steve Lewis, all from French Lick … and 25-year-old Jordan Sipes of Odon.

Timothy Ervin, Jackie Edmondson,Richard Bolen, and Kimberly Dobson are facing charges of Dealing in Methamphetamine.

Charges against the others ranged from meth and marijuana possession to visiting or maintaining a common nuisance.

Bolen is also wanted in Clark County, Indiana on Methamphetamine charges.