LHS Baseball Opens Season Tonight

On The Local Sports Scene For Tonight

The Vincennes Lincoln Baseball Team Opens Up Its Season On The Road As They Alices Play At Barr-reeve At 5p.

The South Knox Softball Team Gets Its Season Underway At Home Tonight As The Lady Spartans Host Pike Central At 5p.

The North Knox Jr. High “Battle Of The Sexes” Charity Basketball Game Is Tonight At North Knox Junior High Gym. Things Begin At 6 P With The 7th Grade Girls Playing The 7th Grade Boys Followed By The 8th Grade Girls Going Against The 8th Grade Boys. All Money Raised Tonight Will Go To Fight Cancer.