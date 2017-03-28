LHS Softballers Defeated in Extra Innings

The Vincennes Lincoln Girls Softball Team Dropped A 2-1 8 Inning Game To Visting Evansville Central Last Night. Central Got On The Board First As They Scored In The Third Inning. The Lady Bears Made That Lead Standup Until The Bottom Of The Seventh When Hayden Brown’s Rbi Double Allowed Lincoln To Tie It At 1-1 To Put The Game Into Extra Innings. Central Then Put Together A Walk And Two Hits To Take A 2-1 Lead In The Top Of The 8th. The Lady Alices Went Down In Order In The Bottom Of The 8th As Central Hung On For The 2-1 Victory. Alexis Hein Took The Loss For The 1-1 Lady Alices As She Worked All 8 Innings. Giving Up One Earned Run On Five Hits With 7 Strikeouts. At The Plate For Lincoln, Kacy Cramer And Lexi Thomas Had Two Hits Each, Maddy Joyce Singled And Hayden Brown Had The Rbi Double. The Lincoln Jv Also Lost As They Fell By A 13-1 Score. Darrian Carmean Took The Pitching Loss. At The Plate Hayden Brown Had Two Hits Including A Double And Carmean Had A Hit And An Rbi. Lincoln Is Back In Action On Thursday At Home With Loogootee.