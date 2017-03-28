Lineups Set for All-Star Basketball Challenge

Vincennes Lincoln Basketball Players Haleigh And And Lauren Hipsher Have Been Selected To Be Members Of The West Girls All Star Team In The Hoosier Basketball Coaches All Star Classic. Other Area Players Named To The West All Star Team Are Washington’s Kaitlyn Davis And Calie Garland, Wood Memorial’s Brenna Maikranz And Chloe Bartley, Sullivan’s Ashley Durral, Felicity Graf Of Bloomfield And Shelby Louden Of Forest Park. Named To The Hoosier Basketball Coaches Association West Boys All Star Team Are Jacob Overton Of Washington, Loogootee’s Tye Collins, Barr-reeve’s Trevor Lengacher, Jasper’s Tyler Nottingham And Wood Memorial’s Tyler Fleisher. The Hbca East-west Girls And Boys All Star Games Will Take Place This Sunday At Bloomington North High School. The Girls Game Will Tipoff At 3;15 With Boys Game Set To Go Around 5p.