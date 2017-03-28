Planned Power Outage to Affect Some Vincennes Residents on Thursday

Duke Energy officials will have a planned power outage affecting around 20 Vincennes customers during the day on Thursday. The planned outage is to replace what is being described as a rotten power pole.

The planned outage is scheduled from nine a-m to three p-m on Thursday. If the work is delayed by weather, it will be done on Friday at the same times. The work could affect power to some customers on North Sixth Street.

Anyone with outage-related questions should call Duke Energy at 800-521-2232.