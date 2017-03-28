VFD Receives Thermal Imaging Grant

The Vincennes City Fire Department has received a grant to better equip firemen responding to fire scenes. Vincennes City Fire Chief Sonny Pinkstaff says the new units are an upgrade to their thermal imaging systems…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/03/28054703/NEW0002_Sonny-Pinkstaff-cut-1_oq...-TWO-BATTERIES_0-00-11.285.mp3

Pinkstaff also knows with the purchase, all firemen on his department are equipped with the thermal cameras…