VFD Receives Thermal Imaging Grant

The Vincennes City Fire Department has received a grant to better equip firemen responding to fire scenes. Vincennes City Fire Chief Sonny Pinkstaff says the new units are an upgrade to their thermal imaging systems…
Pinkstaff also knows with the purchase, all firemen on his department are equipped with the thermal cameras…
Thermal imaging cameras help firemen see differences in temperature at a fire scene. It can help them find hidden fires, or locate someone who needs to be rescued from a burning structure.
The purchase is the latest step in an effort to improve the City Fire Department’s equipment.