Vincennes City Council Approves Part of Grant Match for Downtown Facade Improvements

The Vincennes City Council has approved a match resolution on an application for a 500-thousand dollar state grant. The grant money would be used to beautify the facades of nine Main Street businesses. Eight of the businesses are located between First and Main and Sixth and Main, with the ninth located in the 900-block of Main. The grant will be awarded by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs, or OCRA.

The Southern Indiana Development Commission will submit the grant application on the City’s behalf. S-I-D-C representative Matt Sward (SWORD) breaks down the local match for the grant application…

Sward headed a public hearing yesterday afternoon before Council’s regular session. A good group of downtown merchants spoke in favor of the grant application. Knox County Chamber of Commerce president Marc McNeece gives the impact of the potential facade repairs on Vincennes’ downtown…

The grant application is due in by Friday, April seventh. OCRA officials are expected to announce the grant award on June first.

Sward knows the grant is a competitive one. He expects five or six other cities to also apply for the downtown development grant.