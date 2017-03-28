Vincennes City Police are investigating a burglary reported yesterday morning at the Coin Center Laundry on College Avenue.
Officers found the suspect forced his way into the building. Once inside, the suspect damaged various items in an attempt to take money. Coin Center officials also reported around 500 dollars as missing from the theft.
City Police detectives are actively investigating the burglary. At this time, no arrests have been made in the case.
VPD Investigating Burglary at Coin Center Laundry
Vincennes City Police are investigating a burglary reported yesterday morning at the Coin Center Laundry on College Avenue.