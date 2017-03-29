Danny Fowler, 81, passed away at 12:30 pm on March 28, 2017 at Transcendent Health Care of Boonville. Danny was born on July 11, 1935 in Knox County the son of Stanley and Margaret (Dick) Fowler. He married Angela on ________________.

Danny served his country in the United States Navy and owned and operated Fowler Barber Shop. He was a member of the American Legion and enjoyed fishing.

Survivors include his wife, Angela Fowler of Vincennes; daughter, Cindy Wolfe; son, Brian Fowler; sister, Peggy Driskill; brothers, Joe Fowler, Dick Fowler; grandchildren, Jessica Siewers, matthew Siewers, Kaleb Fowler, Levi Fowler; great grandchildren, Matthew Santiago Siewers and Marcus Danny Siewers. Danny was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Tom Fowler.