The Good Samaritan Hospital Board of Governors has unanimously agreed to renew the contract of Hospital president Rob McLin. The contract allows McLin to serve as Hospital Chief Executive Officer through at least March 31st of next year.

McLin is glad to have another year to lead the Hospital…

McLin also lays out three main Hospital goals for his next year as Hospital president and C-E-O…