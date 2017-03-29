Indiana Senators Push for Increased Accountability in National Amateur Athletics

Both Indiana Senators Joe Donnelly and Todd Young are calling for action to protect young athletes from sexual abuse. The two are asking Congress to require that amateur athletics governing bodies immediately report sex abuse allegations to law enforcement. The measure would also strengthen oversight of member gymnasiums and coaches.

Donnelly says the issue started with a special report in the Indianapolis Star…

Young credited the Congressional bill to the athletes’ bravery in coming forward…