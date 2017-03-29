Knox County VTB Holds Annual Meeting

The Blossom Hill Events Center was full last night of supporters of Knox County Tourism as the Visitors and Tourism Bureau met for its annual meeting. The group supervises the day to day operations of the bureau. Executive Director Shyla Beam reported on the impact of tourism in the county. Direct spending by tourists accounted for $68.2 Million Dollars and that the tourism industry generated nearly $22.4 Million Dollars in taxes to Local, State, and Federal agencies. The group reelected Jerry Zeigler and Ellen Harper to two year terms on the Board and enjoyed a presentation comparing Vincennes pictures in the past to the same locations currently by local visual historian Norbert Brown.