Power Outage Planned for Thursday

Weather permitting, Duke Energy will have a planned power outage affecting some Vincennes customers during the day today. The planned outage is to replace what is described as a rotten power pole on Seminary Street between Fifth and Sixth Streets.

The affected properties include areas in the 400 and 500 blocks of both North Fifth and North Sixth Streets, along with locations in the 500-block of Perry Street. The outage will also affect Piankeshaw Place Apartments at Fifth and Hart Streets.

The planned outage is scheduled today from nine a-m to three p-m. If weather delays the work, it will be done tomorrow at the same times. Duke Energy officials say more power pole replacement, and other planned outages, are possible in the near future.

Anyone with outage-related questions should call Duke Energy at 800-521-2232.