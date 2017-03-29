SK Softball Team Loses Opener

The South Knox Girls Softball Team Dropped Their Season Opener To Visiting Pike Central By A 4-0 Score Last Night. Katie Keller Took The Pitching Loss As She Gave Up Just One Earned Run On 9 Hits While Striking Out 5. At The Plate For South Knox, Chase Keller And Kyndall Elliott Had Two Hits Each And Sophie Thomas Had A Hit. South Knox Is Back In Action On Friday Night When The Lady Spartans Host Vincennes Lincoln.

On The Local Scene For Tonight;

The Vincennes Rivet Baseball Team Opens Its Season On The Road As The Patriots Play At Sullivan At 5p

The Clark Middle School Softball Teams Play At Eastern Greene At 6p.