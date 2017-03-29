Vincennes BPW Approves Upcoming City Events

The Vincennes Board of Works has approved three separate upcoming events in Vincennes.

The first is a “March for Science,” to be held by the Wabash Valley Progressives on April 22nd. The March for Science will trail from Second Street through part of downtown Vincennes, ending at the gazebo at the Vincennes Riverwalk. The activity will run from one-30 to three-30 that day.

On August 13th, the University of Notre Dame will hold a Welcome event at the Riverfront Pavilion. Activities will run from ten a-m to ten p-m; it is sponsored by the Knox County Convention and Visitors’ Bureau.

Finally, the Hoosier Cruisers will hold their annual cruise-in on Saturday evening, September ninth. The group has received permission to use the Riverfront Pavilion for that evening. The Hoosier Cruisers event will also stretch into Sunday, September tenth.

All the events were approved unanimously.