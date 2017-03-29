The Vincennes City Council has approved on first reading just over 32-thousand dollars for various City payments.
The largest payment was 24-thousand dollars for a monthly service agreement with the Knox County Development Corporation. The other just over eight thousand dollars in payments were to the Lochmeuller Group for work at Second and Niblack. All of the money will be paid from City Economic Development Income Tax funds.
Council approved the payments unanimously on first reading.
Vincennes City Council Approves Financial Payments
