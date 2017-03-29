Vincennes City Police arrested two Vincennes residents yesterday following a call to the 200-block of Buntin.
Officers found both 42 year-old Leann Hicks and 42 year-old Christopher Thomas in possession of syringes. Hicks was also found to possess drug parphernalia; she was also wanted on a warrant for failure to appear on a perjury charge. The perjury charge was filed in August of last year from Knox Circuit Court.
Both Hicks and Thomas were booked into the Knox County Jail.
VPD Arrest Two on Drug-Related Charges
Vincennes City Police arrested two Vincennes residents yesterday following a call to the 200-block of Buntin.