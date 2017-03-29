VPD Arrest Two on Drug-Related Charges

Vincennes City Police arrested two Vincennes residents yesterday following a call to the 200-block of Buntin.

Officers found both 42 year-old Leann Hicks and 42 year-old Christopher Thomas in possession of syringes. Hicks was also found to possess drug parphernalia; she was also wanted on a warrant for failure to appear on a perjury charge. The perjury charge was filed in August of last year from Knox Circuit Court.

Both Hicks and Thomas were booked into the Knox County Jail.