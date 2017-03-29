Vincennes City Police are checking on a burglary reported yesterday at the Econo Lodge on Old Wheatland Road.
Officers learned someone had damaged a 36-inch wide steel door to enter a storage area. The burglar then stole an air compressor from the storage room. The total value for the damage and the stolen air compressor is estimated around 850 dollars.
Authorities are still seeking suspects in the case.
VPD Checking Burglary at Econo Lodge
