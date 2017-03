Good Samaritan Hospital suffered a net loss in the month of February. The Hospital reported an over 107-thousand dollar actual net loss for the month, following a good month of January.

G-S-H president Rob McLin gives a couple of reasons for the net loss in February…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/03/30055837/NEW0010_Rob-McLin-cut-1_oq...PRETTY-SIGNIFICANT_0-00-13.792.mp3

Hospital officials feel the dip will be temporary, since Good Samaritan’s March numbers so far are reported as very strong.