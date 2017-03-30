Indiana Conservation officers arrested a Vincennes man last night following service of a sexual battery warrant to Ouabache Trails Park.
I-C-O authorities served the warrant to 33 year-old Robert Ray Followell. The warrant was issued from Knox Circuit Court in November of last year.
Followell was booked into the Knox County Jail on five-thousand dollars bond.
Indiana Conservation Officers Arrest Vincennes Man on Sexual Battery Charges
