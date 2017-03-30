INDOT Projects Highlighted at Open House

Projects across southwest Indiana were highlighted yesterday at the Indiana Department of Transportation’s Vincennes office. The projects were discussed during an open house yesterday afternoon. The discussion concerned planned INDOT projects from this year through 2021.

INDOT spokesman Jason Tiller knows it is important for the entire public to have a chance to speak up on the coming projects…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/03/30055823/NEW0004_Jason-Tiller-cut-1_oq...-INTO-ACCOUNT_0-00-16.927.mp3

Starting next month, INDOT will restrict travel on U-S 41 just north of Vincennes to allow for a bridge removal. Tiller also knows that bridge project is not the only one coming to Knox County this summer…