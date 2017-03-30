NK Joins Linton in Move to 2A in Football; jasper Moved to 4A in Basketball

The Ihsaa Announced The New Classifications For Ihsaa Member Schools In Six Team Sports For The Next Two Years. Reclassifications Were For The Sports Of Boys And Girls Basketball, Football, Volleyball And Boys And Girls Soccer. The Only Knox County School To Make A Move To Another Class Is North Knox In Football As The Warriors Move Up To Class 2a For Next Year. One Notable Change For Vincennes Lincoln Will Be The Absence Of Jasper In The Boys And Girls Basketball And Volleyball Sectionals. As Jasper Has Moved Out Of Class 3a Into Class 4a. Also Moving Up A Class In Boys Basketball Is North Daviess Which Moves Up To 2a. Reclassification For Baseball And Softball Will Be Released In The Coming Days. Sectional Grouping For Each Sport Will Be Announced In Early May.