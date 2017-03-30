Rainy Pattern Expected for Early April

Expected rain in in the area today may be followed by a lot more rain in the next couple of weeks. Weather forecaster Ryan Martin says recent rains have already soaked the soil…
The overall rainy conditions in this area are expected to continue through at least mid-April. Martin expects a good amount of rainfall throughout that period…
The rains aren’t expected to bring cooler temperatures with them. Martin expects temperatures for the next couple of weeks to be near normal to slightly above normal.