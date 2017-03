Rivet Baseballers Shot Down by Sullivan Golden Arrows

The Vincennes Rivet Baseball Team Dropped Its Season Opener At Sullivan Last Night As The Golden Arrows Dropped Rivet 12-0 In Five Innings. Sullivan’s Sam Steimel Tossed A One Hitter And Struckout 11 In The Contest. Macaine Claycomb Had A Double For The Patriots Lone Hit. Rivet Plays Again On Saturday At Evansville Memorial.

The Lincoln Junior Varsity Baseball Team Lost To Terre Haute South 7-2. Bo Deckard Pitched Two Innings Of Scoreless Ball With 4 Strikeouts. At The Plate Barr0n Vieck Had Two Hits. The Jv Plays Again Today At South Knox.

In Jr. High Sports

The Clark Softball Teams Were Winners At Eastern Greene. Clark Won The A Game 20-4. Jayna Carter Had Three Hits Including A Triple, Maycee Lange Had Three Hits Including A Double And A Triple, Tatum Rich, Dani Kroeger, Chloe Cardinal, Kali Haynes And Marissa Carmean Has Two Hits Each. The Clark B Team Won 11-5. Cameron Cary Had Two Hits, And Chloe Mcneece, Krislyn Hills And Kyndall Myers Had A Hit Each.