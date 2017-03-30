Tecumseh-Harrison Students Prepare for Year Displacement

Students at Tecumseh-Harrison Elementary are preparing to be moved from their building for the next school year. The one school-year move will allow for interior work to be done at the Second Street school.
The interior work at Tecumseh-Harrison Tecumseh-Harrison will begin at the end of this school year. Tecumseh-Harrison principal Jono Connor says crews have been hard at work refurbishing the school’s exterior…
Another school that has received exterior work is Franklin Elementary. Franklin principal Melissa Pancake gives the biggest impact of the exterior work at her school…
Interior work at Franklin will be delayed a year, with work there planned in and just before the 2019-2020 school year. Tecumseh-Harrison interior work will start after school lets out this year. Interior renovations at Vigo Elementary are scheduled to start next year, and continue through the 2018-19 school year.