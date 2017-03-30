Vincennes Man Captured in Connection to Robbery at Fort Knox Liquors

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man this morning following a robbery at Fort Knox Liquors at 15th and Hart Streets.

Officers found 34 year-old Rocky Keene allegedly involved in robbing the liquor store. Keene was accused of three separate battery actions as part of the incident; police also claim Keene tried to steal a car to leave the scene, but was un-successful.

Keene is charged with robbery, three counts of battery, resisting law enforcement, and attempted auto theft. He also faces a second warrant for robbery out of California.

Keene was booked into the Knox County Jail.