VPD Arrest Vincennes Man for Coin Center Burglary

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man yesterday after questioning him about a burglary Monday at the Coin Center Laundry.

Officers arrested 44 year-old Ricky Morris on a count of burglary, two counts of theft, and one charge of criminal mischief. The burglary and criminal mischief charges were for the Coin Center Laundry break-in; the theft charges were for incidents involving other coin-operated machines across Vincennes.

Ricky Morris was booked into the Knox County Jail on ten-thousand dollars bond.