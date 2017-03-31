Area Law Enforcement See ATV Operation Reforms

Area law enforcement officials are still thinking about last week’s A-T-V accident that killed a teenager in Pike County. Knox County Sheriff Mike Morris says that accident– and other recent A-T-V incidents– shows it’s time for A-T-V reform measures…
Sheriff Morris compares driving an A-T-V to driving a car…
Morris– and other law enforcement– say the first rule of A-T-V safety is wearing a helmet. The teen killed in last week’s A-T-V accident in Pike County was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.