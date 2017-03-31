The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Woodlawn, Indiana man early this morning for Operating While Intoxicated.
60-year-old Jerome Tomoszewski is being held in the Daviess County Security Center.
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 40-year-old Jason Irvine of Oaktown Thursday for Simple Assault.
Irvine was released from jail on $2,000 bond.
Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 46-year-old John Stadler of Terre Haute Thursday for Invasion of Privacy.
He was released from jail on $2,000 bond.
Indiana State Police arrested 19-year-old Justice Latham of Washington Thursday on a Dubois County warrant.
Latham is being held without bond pending his return to Dubois County.
Washington Police arrested 42-year-old Luis Angel Marquez of Washington Thursday on a warrant out of Pennsylvania.
Marquez is being held without bond pending his return to Pennsylvania.
194 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Friday morning.
Daviess Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Man for OWI
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Woodlawn, Indiana man early this morning for Operating While Intoxicated.