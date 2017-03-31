Daviess Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Man for OWI

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Woodlawn, Indiana man early this morning for Operating While Intoxicated.
60-year-old Jerome Tomoszewski is being held in the Daviess County Security Center.
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested 40-year-old Jason Irvine of Oaktown Thursday for Simple Assault.
Irvine was released from jail on $2,000 bond.
Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 46-year-old John Stadler of Terre Haute Thursday for Invasion of Privacy.
He was released from jail on $2,000 bond.
Indiana State Police arrested 19-year-old Justice Latham of Washington Thursday on a Dubois County warrant.
Latham is being held without bond pending his return to Dubois County.
Washington Police arrested 42-year-old Luis Angel Marquez of Washington Thursday on a warrant out of Pennsylvania.
Marquez is being held without bond pending his return to Pennsylvania.
194 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Friday morning.

