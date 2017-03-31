Knox County School Bus Accident

One child was injured in what is being described as a scary accident this afternoon on US 41 at State Road 550 near Emison.

A school bus was crossing the southbound lane of US 41 heading toward Emison when it collided with a propane truck. The truck was southbound on US 41 when the accident happened. The impact caused the propane truck to roll over. The truck was 60 percent full of propane when the accident happened.

One child was injured in the accident, and taken to Good Samaritan Hospital. At this time, the child’s injury was the only one reported from the accident. Both vehicles suffered extensive damage. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is in charge of the accident investigation.