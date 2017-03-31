Lane Restrictions Set for US 41 North of Vincennes Starting Monday

Work is scheduled to begin Monday to remove a bridge over abandoned railroad tracks on US 41 north of Vincennes.

Workers will be removing the bridge over the northbound lanes.

The bridge over the southbound lanes was removed last year.

There will be two phases of traffic restrictions.

The first phase will require the closure of the right lane for both north and southbound traffic.

That phase is expected to last until the end of July.

As the project progresses, all traffic will be routed through the median to the southbound lanes with an 11-foot width restriction.

Highway officials say much of the project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.