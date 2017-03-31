LHS Baseballers Start Play in McDonalds Tournament This Weekend

The Vincennes Lincoln Baseball Team Is Set To Get Its Season Underway Today As The Alices Play Host For The 8 Team Mcdonald’s Tournament. The Tourney Will Take Place Tonight And Tomorrow And Will Be Played At Hill Field And At Vu’s Jerry Blemker Field. At Hill Field Tonight, At 5;30, Vincennes Lincoln Plays Eastern Greene. You Can Hear The Game On 97.7fm Waov. The Second Game At 7:30 Has Evansville Central Taking On Homestead. At Vu’s Jerry Blemker Field At 5;30, Gibson Southern Plays Edgewood Followed By Bedford North Lawrence Against Terre Haute North. Action Will Continue Tomorrow With Play At Both Venues With Games Scheduled For 11a, 1p, 4pm And 6p.

The North Knox Baseball Team Plays At Sullivan At 4;30.

The South Knox Baseball Team Is At Home With North Posey At 6:30

The Lincoln Softball Team Plays At South Knox At 5p.

Yesterday’s Vincennes Lincoln Vs. Loogootee Softball Game That Was Rained Out Will Be Played Tomorrow At The Four Lakes Diamond Beginning At 11am.