PACE Community Action Agency is seeking qualified people to assist in the Energy Assistance program. PACE’s Susan Laughlin reminds everyone it isn’t too late to submit an application for winter heating help…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/03/31055443/NEW0000_Susan-Laughlin-cut-1_oq..-YOUR-ACCOUNT_0-00-14.472.mp3

Laughlin lays out who is eligible for the PACE energy assistance…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/03/31055447/NEW0001_Laughlin-cut-2_oq...-GUIDELINES_0-00-18.521.mp3

More information is availble by calling PACE CAA headquarters in Vincennes.