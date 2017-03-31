Vincennes Woman Arrested for Failure to Appear

A Vincennes woman has been arrested for failing to appear for a hearing on a charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Vincennes City Police were called to an incident at Sixth and Vigo last night. While investigating, they found the warrant on 23 year-old Edwina Robinson. Robinson was originally arrested on the charge in October of last year; the incident leading to the arrest allegedly happened in February of last year.

Robinson is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.