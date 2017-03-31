A Vincennes woman has been arrested for failing to appear for a hearing on a charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.
Vincennes City Police were called to an incident at Sixth and Vigo last night. While investigating, they found the warrant on 23 year-old Edwina Robinson. Robinson was originally arrested on the charge in October of last year; the incident leading to the arrest allegedly happened in February of last year.
Robinson is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.
Vincennes Woman Arrested for Failure to Appear
