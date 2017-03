Potential applicants have until Wednesday to put in for two open positions on the Vincennes City Fire Department. Vincennes City Fire Chief Sonny Pinkstaff gives more information on the applications…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/03/31055456/NEW0005_Sonny-Pinkstaff-cut-1_oq...-TWO-FIREFIGHTERS_0-00-14.707.mp3

The applications are available at Vincennes City Fire Department headquarters. More information is also avaiable by calling the City Fire Department at (812)-882-2600.