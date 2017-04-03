A Marvelous Pageant Crowns Winners on Sunday

A group of special ladies were on stage at Vincennes University’s Shircliff Auditorium yesterday for the Ms. Marvelous pageant. The pageant was targeted at contestants with developmental disabilities.

Yesterday was the third annual Ms. Marvelous event. Veteran pageant organizer Brenda Thompson says she and workers with KCARC joined together to make a marvelous competition…

Three women were crowned as Ms. Marvelous yesterday. Katelyn Whitson won in the under-22 category, while Sandy Keusch was the Middle Age group winner, for women from 22 to 49. Brenda Teising was the Senior Ms. Mervelous, for women 50 and up. Teising was also Miss Congenality, while Jewel Sherfield was Miss Photogenic.

The competition is being considered a huge success. Organizers plan to bring the pageant back for a fourth edition in 2018.