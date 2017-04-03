Bicknell PD Arrest Three Illinois Residents on Drug Charges

Bicknell City Police arrested three Illinois residents on drug charges following a weekend traffic stop along State Road 67.

Officers pulled the vehicle over into the McDonalds lot on 67 just south of the State Road 159 intersection. During the stop, authorities found evidence of meth dealing in the possession of 52 year-old Burl Parks of West Union, Illinois. They also found a syringe, meth, and drug paraphernalia in the possession of 34 year-old Vanessa Yocum, of Greenup, Illinois. Finally, they found drug paraphernalia on the person of 32 year-old Miles Daniels, of Mattoon, Illinois. Daniels is also charged with resisting law enforcement.

Parks and Yocum were booked into the Knox County Jail on ten-thousand dollars bond. Daniels was booked into the Knox County Jail on five-thousand dollars bond.