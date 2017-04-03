LHS Basketball Players Play in All-Star Game in Bloomington

Vincennes Lincoln’s Lauren And Haleigh Hipsher Played Yesterday In The Hoosier Basketball Coaches Association East-west All Star Game Played At Bloomington North High School. The East Stars Defeated The West 88-83. Heleigh Hipsher Had Three Points And Lauren Hipsher Had Two Points For The West All Stars. Evansville Central’s Erin Hughes Led All Scorers In The All Star Game With 28 Points.

Some More Post Season Honors For Some Area Girls Basketball Players Earning A.p. All State Honorable Mention Honors Are Vincennes Lincoln. Abby Haynes And Allison Hein, From Vincennes Rivet Grace Waggoner And From North Knox Makinzi Meurer And Reeva Hammelman. Princeton’s Brooke James Was Named A Third Team All State Selection By The A.p.