Library Board About to Submit Grant for Project

The Knox County Public Library is still working on an application for a nationally-based solar energy grant. If the Library gets the grant, Library officials want to use the funds to build a solar energy powered bus stop. The facility would be set up near the Library’s main building at Seventh and Hart Streets.

Library director Emily Bunyan says the grant application is on time to be submitted by the filing deadline…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/04/03055349/NEW0002_Emily-Bunyan-cut-1_oq...-FOR-TWO_0-00-12.852.mp3

Architect Harry Mohler is working with the Library on the solar energy grant application. Bunyan knows this is not the first time the Library has worked with Mohler on one of its projects…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/04/03055347/NEW0003_Bunyan-cut-2_oq...-OUR-ERA_0-00-13.897.mp3

The grant awards will be announced later this year. Library officials say even if they don’t get the grant, the information they learn will be helpful for future solar-related projects.