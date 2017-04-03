Three Arrested in Daviess County on Firearm Charges

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested three Washington men Sunday for Criminal Recklessness with a Firearm.
23-year-old Christian Latham was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on $2,500 bond.
23-year-old Billy Taylor and 24-year-old Cody Carpenter are being held without bond.
Latham and Carpenter are also charged with False Informing.
Washington Police arrested 21-year-old Jacob Stoll of Montgomery Sunday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Refusal.
Stoll is being held without bond.
Washington Police arrested 30-year-old Kayleigh Mejia of Loogootee Sunday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Refusal.
Mejia is also being held without bond.
201 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Monday morning.

