Three Arrested in Daviess County on Firearm Charges

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested three Washington men Sunday for Criminal Recklessness with a Firearm.

23-year-old Christian Latham was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on $2,500 bond.

23-year-old Billy Taylor and 24-year-old Cody Carpenter are being held without bond.

Latham and Carpenter are also charged with False Informing.

Washington Police arrested 21-year-old Jacob Stoll of Montgomery Sunday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Refusal.

Stoll is being held without bond.

Washington Police arrested 30-year-old Kayleigh Mejia of Loogootee Sunday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Refusal.

Mejia is also being held without bond.

201 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Monday morning.