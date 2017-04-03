The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested three Washington men Sunday for Criminal Recklessness with a Firearm.
23-year-old Christian Latham was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on $2,500 bond.
23-year-old Billy Taylor and 24-year-old Cody Carpenter are being held without bond.
Latham and Carpenter are also charged with False Informing.
Washington Police arrested 21-year-old Jacob Stoll of Montgomery Sunday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Refusal.
Stoll is being held without bond.
Washington Police arrested 30-year-old Kayleigh Mejia of Loogootee Sunday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Refusal.
Mejia is also being held without bond.
201 inmates were being held in the Daviess County Security Center Monday morning.
Three Arrested in Daviess County on Firearm Charges
