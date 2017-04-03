Vincennes City Fire Department in Smoke Detector Blitz

The Vincennes City Fire Department is doing a smoke detector blitz in the weeks to come. The blitz will give Vincennes residents the chance to ensure their homes are protected by smoke detectors.

Vincennes City Fire Chief Sonny Pinkstaff knows some people have already taken advantage of the smoke detector blitz…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/03/31055456/NEW0005_Sonny-Pinkstaff-cut-1_oq...-TWO-FIREFIGHTERS_0-00-14.707.mp3

Pinkstaff also says they are teaming up with the Red Cross to ensure the smoke detectors are available for those who need one…

http://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/427/2017/04/03055350/NEW0001_Pinkstaff-cut-2_oq...-OUT-THERE_0-00-04.884.mp3

More information is available by calling the Vincennes City Fire Department at 812-882-2600.