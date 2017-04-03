VPD Arrest Vincennes Woman in Highly Intoxicated State

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes woman last night after finding her highly intoxicated.

Officers responded to a possible fight just north of Main Street in an alley between Ninth and Tenth Streets. They found 45 year-old Cherie Warnick there; a test found Warnick with a blood alcohol level of just under point four-six percent. The amount was almost six times the legal limit.

Warnick is charged with public intoxication. She was booked into the Knox County Jail on three-thousand dollars bond.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes man following his discovery at the corner of Minneapolis and Chestnut.

Officers found 22 year-old Keith McIntosh wanted on a failure to appear warrant from Knox Superior Court Two. McIntosh is being held without bond in the Knox County Jail.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Loogootee woman yesterday following a disturbance at the Marathon gas station on South Sixth Street.

Officers claim 43 year-old Christina Fiscus was intoxicated and in possession of a controlled substance at the time of the disturbance. She is charged with public intoxication, and possession of a controlled substance.

Fiscus was booked into the Knox County Jail on five-thousand dollars bond.

Vincennes City Police arrested a Vincennes woman over the weekend following a family fight in the 800-block of North Fifth Street.

Officers found 37 year-old Brandi Coffman allegedly involved in the dispute. Coffman is charged with domestic battery causing moderate bodily injury; she was booked into Knox County Jail on five-thousand dollars bond.