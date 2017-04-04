Area Farmers Finding Lower Soybean Prices This Year

Area farmers are looking down the barrel at lower prices for soybeans this year. A report out Friday showed more soybean acres than expected nationwide– and that is expected to put a damper on prices.

Ag economist Ben Cash says bean prices may drop under the key price of 9.50 per hour. Favorable weather in South American growing areas could mean a lot more soybeans on the market later this year.

The report is seen as being a little more favorable to corn. In Indiana, as in the rest of the nation, corn acreage is nearly the same last year. The move means the corn market should remain stable in the weeks to come.