Civitan Radio Auction Continues Tonight

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the annual Civitan Radio Auction. This year’s auction continues nightly from tonight through Thursday night from 7 to 9:30 pm on 92.1 WZDM.
Duane Chattin is one of the hosts of the nightly auction. Chattin gives his opinion on the secret of the Auction’s success…
Many businesses have donated items to the Auction over the years. Auction co-host Kelly Perry says one of the Auction items has been featured throughout the Auction’s 60 year run…
Along with the Auction hosts, several volunteers are serving each night as runners and phone operators.